Ghanaian Snapchat Influencer gifts mom 500k on birthday

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Popular social media Influencer Dulcie Boateng celebrated her mother on her birthday in grand style.

Dulcie Boateng
Dulcie Boateng

The socialite known for her luxurious lifestyle and living appreciated her mother gifting her a whooping amount of 500k, half a million on her birthday.

Dulcie
Dulcie Pulse Ghana

Netizens on the blog have gone wire over the kind gesture of the young famous lady

Dulcie is the CEO of Dulcieporium and runs an advertising business for persons and clients who are looking to reach a wider market target.

