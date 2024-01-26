The internet sensation, Mr. Beast, promised to distribute $250,000 to random individuals who reposted and followed him within a specified timeframe.
Ghanaian social media user wins $25,000 in Mr. Beast's free Twitter giveaway
A Ghanaian social media enthusiast, known by the username Princess Asante, is celebrating a windfall after being selected as one of the ten lucky winners in Mr. Beast's $25,000 giveaway.
Recommended articles
The giveaway announcement, posted by Mr. Beast on his X ( formerly Twitter) account (@MrBeast), read: "I’m gonna give 10 random people that repost this and follow me $25,000 for fun (the $250,000 my X video made). I’ll pick the winners in 72 hours."
Princess Asante, hailing from Ghana, was among the fortunate few whose names were revealed in the list of winners after the 72-hour mark.
Mr. Beast unveiled the winners with much fanfare in a subsequent tweet:
Princess Asante, who is set to receive an estimated amount of GHC300,000 in Ghanaian cedis, has since made her account private.
Social media users around the world eagerly await the next generous gesture from the popular content creator.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh