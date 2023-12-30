I felt connected to my roots when I touched down in Ghana – Boris Kodjoe

The actor, known for his roles in both film and television, encourages individuals with diverse cultural backgrounds to embrace the richness of their heritage.

Kodjoe believes that the fusion of different cultures and traditions creates a unique tapestry that contributes to the individual's identity.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Mr. Kodjo stated he got connected with his ancestors the moment he touched down in Ghana.

“My mother, who is white had a hard time navigating two black children. My father left when I was five so I only saw sporadically. When we came to Ghana we came with him so as soon as I came to Ghana I felt the connection. This is home here more than I do in Germany.

“But growing up my parents always instilled in us that being of mixed heritage was an asset. Is nothing to be ashamed of, it is nothing to hide and it is not a liability, it is an asset because you can speak more than two or three languages. You are attached to various cultures and you get to know the world. So it is always being presented to me that way,” Mr. Kodjoe stated.

He mentioned that many African Americans lack knowledge of their roots.

“I was a baby in Ghana and I have pictures running around Tesano, that is where we lived, that is where my uncle lived and played tennis for three years at the Tesano Club House.

“Knowing my roots and knowing heritage, my ancestry, and knowing my family is something a lot of African-Americans don’t have. There is that disconnection from their ancestry,”

