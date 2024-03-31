ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

I strongly oppose pastors predicting presidential elections - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, a renowned Ghanaian pastor and international evangelist of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has expressed his strong disapproval of pastors prophesying about presidential elections.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh
Dr Lawrence Tetteh

In an appearance on TV3's The Day Show, Dr. Tetteh voiced his disapproval of this practice, emphasizing that pastors should refrain from making political predictions.

Recommended articles

During the interview, Dr. Tetteh made it clear that he has no presidential ambitions himself, stating, "I feel sad for the President. It is a headache. No, never!"

“… I am totally against pastors who will stand on their pulpit and declare who is going to become a President,”

He expressed his strong opposition to pastors who use their platforms to declare who will become the next President.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue of pastors prophesying about presidential elections has become increasingly common in Ghanaian society, often stirring controversy and debate. However, Dr. Tetteh believes that it is inappropriate for pastors to involve themselves in political matters in this manner.

Instead, he advocates for pastors to focus on their spiritual roles and refrain from making predictions about political events.

According to Dr. Tetteh, pastors should prioritize preaching the gospel and offering spiritual guidance to their congregations rather than delving into the realm of politics.

He believes that pastors have a responsibility to promote peace, unity, and spiritual growth within their communities, rather than engaging in partisan activities.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur says he is a married man now; declines to disclose wife's name

Martha Ankomah and Lilwin

I’m ready to apologize to Martha Ankomah - Lil Win throws in the towel amid suit

Rachel Edwards believes that asking your wife for a DNA test should be a criminal offence [Instagram/racheledwardsofficial]

Asking for a DNA test should be an offence - 'BBNaija' star Rachel Edwards

Ghanaians choose Prison Break as the greatest movie of all time

Ghanaians crown Prison Break as the greatest series of all time