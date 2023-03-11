ADVERTISEMENT
I will choose body exercise over surgery - Stephanie Benson opens up

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian-UK-based musician, actress, and entrepreneur, Stephanie Benson have opened up on why she chose exercise over body enhancement surgery.

Stephanie Benson
The musician, 55 speaking on Onua FM stated vocally the diverse complications that accompany the surgery, however, she does not have qualms with women who went in for surgery but she would rather stick to exercising as it's healthier in the long run.

“If you’ve given birth and you want to go lift your breast because you have many children…Madam go and do it,” Stephanie Benson

“My daughter who called me earlier was in a famous girl band. She had a slightly flatter breast and she wanted to uplift it but I told her if she gives birth it will sag again She does think about it again if you look at my page we exercise together.”

"Plastic surgery can have both positive and negative side effects, depending on the type of procedure and individual circumstances," she said.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
