I’ve been officially divorced for 3 years now – Trigmatic reveals

“I am divorced. A lot of people don’t know. It’s not something I talk about… Yeah, it has been three years now,”

Trigmatic clarified that the decision to divorce was mutually agreed upon and went on to refute any notion linking his profession to the separation, emphasizing that the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic compelled them to spend increased time together, amplifying irreconcilable differences.

“No, I think COVID got us to like to be at home and so… it was very peaceful though,”

In his reflection, he expressed gratitude for the lessons learned throughout the three years since his divorce. Personal growth, resilience, and the importance of self-love were key themes in his message.

Trigmatic entered matrimony with Edith on March 25, 2017.