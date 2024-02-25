ADVERTISEMENT
I’ve been officially divorced for 3 years now – Trigmatic reveals

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a recent revelation, Ghanaian musician and media personality Trigmatic has opened up about his official divorce, marking a significant milestone of three years since the legal dissolution of his marriage.

Trigmatic

The musician revealed in an interview on D-Black’s Unkut show.

“I am divorced. A lot of people don’t know. It’s not something I talk about… Yeah, it has been three years now,”

Trigmatic clarified that the decision to divorce was mutually agreed upon and went on to refute any notion linking his profession to the separation, emphasizing that the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic compelled them to spend increased time together, amplifying irreconcilable differences.

“No, I think COVID got us to like to be at home and so… it was very peaceful though,”

In his reflection, he expressed gratitude for the lessons learned throughout the three years since his divorce. Personal growth, resilience, and the importance of self-love were key themes in his message.

Trigmatic entered matrimony with Edith on March 25, 2017.

However, he has recently conveyed his openness to the idea of remarriage, under the condition of encountering the right person.

