ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Mahama’s new campaign song is ready — Nacee hints

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician and producer, Nacee, has recently hinted at a new campaign song for former President John Dramani Mahama.

Nacee
Nacee

As the political atmosphere begins to intensify in anticipation of upcoming elections, the release of a campaign song becomes a noteworthy event, setting the tone for the political discourse ahead.

Recommended articles

His involvement in producing campaign anthems like “E dey bee”, “Onaapo”, and “Mahama Okada”, sets the tone for fans and political enthusiasts to drive the political conversation

The artist subtly dropped hints about the completion of the new campaign song during a recent interview on Onua TV in response to a question about his plans for the 2024 elections.

The legendary sound engineer assured that the song has been completed and will be released by the NDC soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh, I have composed a song for Mahama… It is done… the NDC will release the song very soon,”

Campaign songs play a crucial role in political campaigns, serving as rallying points for supporters and conveying the key messages and visions of political candidates.

Nacee's involvement in crafting political tunes extends beyond his work with Mahama, as he has previously contributed to the musical tapestry of other political figures.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Valentine's Day: 10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Afronita, Abigail representing Ghana on BGT

Ghanaian dance artists Afronita, Abigail represent Ghana on BGT

Big Akwes

I traveled abroad to shop for perfumes not to fix my marriage – Big Akwes insists

Abrewa Nana

The Queens of Ghanaian Music: Top 10 female musicians of all time