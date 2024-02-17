Mahama’s new campaign song is ready — Nacee hints

His involvement in producing campaign anthems like “E dey bee”, “Onaapo”, and “Mahama Okada”, sets the tone for fans and political enthusiasts to drive the political conversation

The artist subtly dropped hints about the completion of the new campaign song during a recent interview on Onua TV in response to a question about his plans for the 2024 elections.

The legendary sound engineer assured that the song has been completed and will be released by the NDC soon.

“Oh, I have composed a song for Mahama… It is done… the NDC will release the song very soon,”

Campaign songs play a crucial role in political campaigns, serving as rallying points for supporters and conveying the key messages and visions of political candidates.