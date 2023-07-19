ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Man goes blind after trying to set Guinness World Record for longest crying marathon

Selorm Tali

A Nigerian man identified as Tembu Ebere, who attempted to cry for 100 hours to set the Guinness World Record, has gone blind.

Man goes blind
Man goes blind

Tembu Ebere lost some of his vision as he tried to bawl nonstop for a whole week in one of many Guinness World Records attempts sweeping the African nation.

Recommended articles

Reports by BBC stated that the man began to experience severe headaches, puffy eyes, and a swollen face from the constant crying before going temporarily blind for 45 minutes.

I had to re-strategize and reduce my wailing,” he said.

He was determined to complete his tear-jerker — even though he has not applied to Guinness World Record so it would not count.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was one of many Nigerians seeking to set world records since May when a 26-year-old chef named Hilda Baci was officially logged at cooking for 93 hours and 11 minutes at a Lagos restaurant.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale finally reunites with his son as he jointly celebrates his July-born children

Shatta Wale finally reunites with his son as he jointly celebrates his July-born children

Austa XXO; Young Nigerian influencer allegedly killed by boyfriend during an argument

Austa XXO; Young Nigerian influencer allegedly killed by boyfriend during an argument

Bob Risky goes for b*tt enhancement again, shares 'wounded and healing' new body

Bob Risky goes for b*tt enhancement again, shares 'wounded and healing' new body (VIDEO)

Yaw Tog

The contract wasn't straight; Yaw Tog finally speaks on conflict with Asaaka Boys (VIDEO)