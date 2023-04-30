ADVERTISEMENT
Michy takes on rapper Medikal over claims of son's fees settlement

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Socialite Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, known in showbiz circle as Michy has taken on rapper Medikal over comments he made about the father of her son Majesty, living up to expectations as a dad.

Furiated Michy confronted Medikal about claims that Shatta Wale was a responsible father who lived up to expectations

In an interview on LUV FM, the rapper said his friend Shatta Wale has sorted out the school fees of his daughter Island who just enrolled for a year.

In attendance at blogger GHKwaku's birthday party which saw the latter present, Michy whose interpretation of the comment did not sit well with her lost cool and confronted the rapper which almost led to a brawl.

https://content.jwplatform.com/previews/3qE3vsy8

Reymond Awusei Johnson
