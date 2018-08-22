news

The management of “Beast of No Nation” star Emmanuel Adom Quaye ‘Strika’ has finally reacted to claims that the young actor was not treated fairly which led to him begging on the streets.

Strika granted several interviews Monday claiming that his salaries from his first movie “Beast of No Nation” and second movie “Jungle Justice” were not paid to him.

But his management, MK Content, has come out to deny all the claims made by the young actor.

MK Content, in a press release, listed 5 key things they have done with his salaries and told their side of the story.

Here they are;

1. Strika lied about being a beggar. He ran away from school

“Emmanuel is not a street beggar as reported. We have been looking for him after he ran away from his school at Cape Coast Montessori and his phone was with his guardian. He has a fully paid apartment in Cape Coast where his other co-actor Justice lives with him and his guardian. He has an allowance and is studying in a private school fully paid by the producers of Beasts of No Nation with contribution from Netflix,” the statement said.

2. His salary from “Beat of No Nation” was deposited in a Trust Fund

“He made 1% of the profit from the film which is $30,000 USD. His money is not in custody of Zoey, Kofi or Danny as he stated. The money has been put in a Trust Fund in his name at Barclays Bank. Now that he is 18 years, he needs a valid ID to access the money,” they said.

3. A breakdown of how his “Jungle Justice” salary was used

“He mentioned in an interview he was paid GHc10,000 for a short film he did called “Jungle Justice” produced by Regina Van Helvert of Gh One. He meant to say it in the old currency; which is ten million currently GHc 1,000. Part of the money was used to buy a suit, white shirt, tie and a pair of shoes for him for Teen Choice Awards 2016, and rest was used to buy things for him for school.”

4. Strika and co-actor Abraham Attah are in touch

He still has a good relationship with Abraham Attah.

5. MK Content has found Strika

“We currently have him and we will continue to focus on his well-being and work with him,” it said adding that “we are grateful for the concern of Ghanaians and the world at large towards him.”