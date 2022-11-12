The elegant actress has already taken to her Instagram page to wish herself a happy birthday.
Actress Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Birthday Today
Celebrated Ghanaian actress, producer, and entrepreneur, Yvonne Nelson is a year older today, November 12, 2021, and fans are crushing on her.
Recommended articles
However, she kept things simple as she shared just an old childhood photo which is unlike what most celebrities would do.
Yvonne in her celebration captioned post, "Birth Day, Look at me, please. Could you take note of me? I am innocent, a child, and weak but do not let my innocence fool you. My future lies in God's hands. Do not try to steal it. I represent all children. Do not provoke me or disrespect me. My future lies not in your hands. Protect my rights, you were once a child. Please give me the right education. Please do not curse me when I'm wrong for I'm growing. We learn from our mistakes and it takes time. Love me unconditionally. I will one day grow and will remember everything. I am a child"
Many fans and industry colleagues have taken to the comment section to wish the actress well.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh