The wife of Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has been shot dead while leaving her office in Maryland in the United States of America.

Bettie Jenifer was shot in the head by the gunman on Friday evening around 5pm and was pronounced dead when police arrived at the scene of the crime.

Bettie Jenifer, according to the report left the office in the 6300 block of Ivy Lane and was walking to her car when a man armed with a handgun approached her.

READ ALSO: Chris Attoh’s wife shot dead in USA

Police described the suspect as “a black male with a think build and black hair, wearing a dark shirt and pants.”

Chris Attoh and Bettie Jenifer married at a ceremony in Accra October 2018. This was shortly after divorcing his first wife, Nigerian actor DamiloIa Adegbite, with whom he has a son.

About Bettie Jenifer

While little is known about Chris’ new wife Bettie Jenifer, these are some details you may be interested to know about Bettie Jenifer.

Bettie Jenifer is a Sales Director at Express Employment Professionals (Greenbelt Express), a private firm and a leading staffing provider in the U.S., Canada and South Africa.

The company offers a comprehensive HR services to clients.

She was the former Regional Director for U.S based LCA Vision, a provider of photorefractive keratectomy in the United States under the LasikPlus brand where she bagged seven (7) awards for her hard work from 2008-2012.

Her trophies include: Regional Director of the year (2009), Who’s Who honored member of executives, professionals, and entrepreneurs (2012), Project management leadership and Profitability Region (2004-2009), Leadership Service Award with Project Integrity (2009), Outstanding Leadership Award (2008- 2010), Outstanding Leadership (2007-08) and Centers of Excellence (2006-2008).

She attended Walden University for her Business Administration and Management studies while grabbing her Bachelors (Applied Science – BASc) at the Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bettie Jenifer is very passionate about helping others professionally and personally to find employment and achieve their goals.