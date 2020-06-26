Anas, on Friday, June 26, announced that he has conducted a new investigation on ‘corona quacks and thieves in Ghana’ and will soon hit BBC’s “Africa Eye” channel and other major TV channels in Ghana.

“Are you ready?” he said in a tweet. “It's coming, the corona quacks and thieves in Ghana. It would be served hot on #BBCAfricaEye and all major TV stations in Ghana.”

But film producer and actor Eddie Nartey believes the documentary will yield no better results.

According to him, culprits of corrupt acts in Anas’ previous documentaries have not been brought to book, thus, the upcoming exposé will ‘end after it is premiered’.

“Another movie show. It will be premiered and that is where it ends. SMH,” he revealed in an Instagram comment sighted by Pulse.com.gh

Meanwhile, social media users are excited about the premiere of the exposé.