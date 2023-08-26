Black Star International Film Festival scheduled for Sept.18-24

The festival will showcase a diverse array of films from around the world that exemplify the innovative use of technology in filmmaking including workshops and panel discussions on the latest trends in film technology.

BSIFF will host various other events, including a music concert, a film museum, and an esports tournament.

The culmination of the festival will be an awards gala to honor the best films showcased.

Speaking at the event, Philippa Bentuma Arthur, the festival director on August 23, 2023, highlighted that the chosen theme reflects BSIFF's dedication to celebrating the advancements in African cinema and advocating for an industry that consistently pushes its creative boundaries.

Ms. Juliet Asante, the CEO of the National Film Authority and Founder of BSIFF, emphasized in her speech that embracing technology is crucial for filmmakers to stay in tune with the future.

The event saw attendees including the Ambassador of the European Union to Ghana, H.E. Irchad Razaaly, who emphasized the EU's continued support for the filmmaking sector and creative industries in Ghana, aiming to create more opportunities for the youth.

The festival welcomes filmmakers, producers, distributors, and other industry stakeholders to participate. The official festival program and ticket information can be accessed on the BSIFF website at www.bsiff.org.

The 8th BSIFF is being supported by several organizations including the European Union, Mann Robinson Distribution, WiFlix, Indie Rights, Tecno Ghana, Silverbird Cinemas, Spanish Embassy, NAFTI, University of Ghana School of Performing Arts, Infocus BCW, CompuGhana, the National Film Authority, Black Market Records, Hype.Flix, Ghana Cinema Week, Goethe Institut, GHMovieFreak, and Elewa TV.

