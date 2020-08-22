The Director of the National Folklore Board, Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante, disclosed this during the launch of NPP’s manifesto today in Cape Coast.

She said the Akufo-Addo led government has commenced the construction of Ghana’s first every school designed for creative arts called ‘Creative Arts Senior High School’.

“As a visionary government, the Nana Akufo Addo-led government has also commenced the construction of the very first Creative Arts Senior High School,” she disclosed. “If this is not visionary, then what is?”

Though she didn’t disclose the exact location where the school is being constructed, she said the government is committed to complete the project when given four more years.

Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante

She also said the government is still working on building theatres in four major regions.

“As promised, the government has also started the construction of theatres in every region. Koforidua has been completed; Kumasi is ongoing, and Tamale and Takoradi will be started soon.”

Nana Adjoa said the government is also working to have the Creative Arts Bill passed and when passed, it will establish the Creative Arts Fund.

She said the ‘Year of Return’ has brought about renewed interest in investment in Ghana, adding that tourism and foreign investment have boomed.

She added: “The NPP government will construct recording studios in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi. The NPP government will further promote and commercialise the work of our artists. Government shall invest in the building of digital platforms to make the products available on the global market.”