The was made known by the Director of the National Folklore Board, Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante, during the launch of the New Patriotic Party’s 2020 manifesto in Cape Coast.

According to Nana Adjoa, the government sees ‘great fortunes in poets, musicians, arts writers, scriptwriters, filmmakers, dancers, models, event organiser and the creative arts sector’ and that it would do everything possible to push the sector.

She said the NPP government will construct recording studios in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi to support up and coming musicians.

“The NPP government will further promote and commercialise the work of our artists. Government shall invest in the building of digital platforms to make the products available on the global market,” she added.

Nana Adjoa also said the government has completed the construction of a theatre in Koforidua, adding that it is constructing one in Kumasi and that one in Tamale and Takoradi will soon start.

She continued: “The government is also working to have the Creative Arts Bill passed. This bill, when passed, will establish the Creative Arts Fund.”

“As a visionary government, the Nana Akufo Addo-led government has also commenced the construction of the very first Creative Arts Senior High School. If this is not visionary, then what is?”

“The Year of Return has brought about renewed interest in investment in Ghana. Tourism and foreign investment boomed,” she added.