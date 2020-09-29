Titled “Cocoa Season”, the series which will soon hit the TV screens features Lil Win who makes his debut as an old man. He said this is the first time he is taking up a role as an old man in a series.

The series features some known faces in Ghallywood and Kumawood and hip-hop musician Medikal. This is his first major appearance in a Ghanaian TV series.

Veteran actors Kofi Adjorlolo, Mr Beautiful, Oboy Siki (Boys Boys), Mama Kali, and others were spotted on the set of “Cocoa Season” series.

Lil Win revealed that he is the producer of the series, saying it’s “full of suspense, comedy and education.”

“My New Upcoming Tv Series. Full of Suspense, comedy and educative #Cocoa_Season First time acting as an old man in a Tv series. Features Renowned movie actors,” he captioned one of the behind-the-scene photos he shared on his Instagram on Tuesday, September 29.

It’s unclear when the series will premiere on TV, but one thing is clear – the directors are working hard on set.