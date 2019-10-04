He went viral a few weeks ago after portraying Jesus Christ in short rib-cracking skits.

His ability to perfectly mimic the Twi voice-over of the popular film, “Jesus of Nazareth”, and how he blends the biblical stories with modern ones is the real deal.

Just like Jesus in the Bible, Mmebusem tackles different issues including politics, religion and social vices.

READ MORE: 8 Ghanaian celebrity break-ups that broke our hearts

Let’s walk you through his top 14 viral videos that will crack you up all day.

1. Talking about Donald Trump and America

2. His journey to Galilee (today’s Madina) and struggle to pay transportation fare for the trinity

3. His communion service

4. Dealing with slay queens

5. Greeting each other with kisses go wrong

6. Referring sick people to 37 Military Hospital

ALSO READ: 8 reasons why we miss Medikal and Sister Deborah

7. Recruiting a body guard to prevent history from repeating itself

8. Denying his family

9. Talking politics

10. Speaking to Dr. Osei Kwame Despite on phone

11. Denying popular preachers Obinim, Obofour and Kofi Oduro

12. When a blind mind’s family turned down his healing

13. Problem solver

14. The cross