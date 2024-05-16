Omar Sheriff Captan back to the screens after going off for cameraman job

However, in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz during the showing of Latif Abubakar’s play, The Licence, where he played a lead role, Omar clarified his career path.

He explained that he never actually quit acting but chose to work behind the scenes as a cameraman, a role that took him to various countries including Kenya and Tanzania.

“It’s not true that I quit acting. I was still actively involved in movies just that during the period, I just decided not to be in front of the cameras but rather be behind them," Omar revealed.

His time away from the spotlight was spent enhancing his versatility and exploring different aspects of filmmaking. Omar noted, “As a cameraman, my work took me to many countries so I was travelling around the world to shoot productions...but I’m back to my first love. It feels so good to be back in the spotlight again. The response has been convincing that I’ve been missed.”

Omar is now gearing up for his return to the screen and is eager to reconnect with his fans. He teased about his upcoming movie, encouraging his audience to stay tuned.