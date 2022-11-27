RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Rita Dominic’s white wedding holds in the UK

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Veteran actress Rita Dominic and her heartthrob Fidelis Anosike, on Saturday, held a destination wedding.

Rita Dominic in a graceful white ceremony
Rita Dominic in a graceful white ceremony

After a graceful traditional wedding ceremony on April, 19 at Mbaise in Imo State, Southeast Nigeria.

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic is back with an elegant white wedding held at a manor in North Yorkshire, England.

She walked down the aisle today with her husband, Daily Times publisher and the Founder of Folio Media Group, Fidelis Anosike.

Rita Dominic in a graceful white ceremony
Rita Dominic in a graceful white ceremony Pulse Ghana

In her bridal train were Michelle Dede (Chief Maid of Honour), Kate Henshaw, Vicky Sogunro, and Dr. Olivia Waturoucha.

Bridesmaid of the gorgeous bride
Bridesmaid of the gorgeous bride Pulse Ghana
Rita Dominic in a graceful white ceremony
Rita Dominic in a graceful white ceremony Pulse Ghana

Congratulations are pouring in for the actress after her stunning photos and videos flooded online with the newly wedded beaming in heavenly joy.

