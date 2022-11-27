After a graceful traditional wedding ceremony on April, 19 at Mbaise in Imo State, Southeast Nigeria.
Rita Dominic’s white wedding holds in the UK
Veteran actress Rita Dominic and her heartthrob Fidelis Anosike, on Saturday, held a destination wedding.
Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic is back with an elegant white wedding held at a manor in North Yorkshire, England.
She walked down the aisle today with her husband, Daily Times publisher and the Founder of Folio Media Group, Fidelis Anosike.
In her bridal train were Michelle Dede (Chief Maid of Honour), Kate Henshaw, Vicky Sogunro, and Dr. Olivia Waturoucha.
Congratulations are pouring in for the actress after her stunning photos and videos flooded online with the newly wedded beaming in heavenly joy.
