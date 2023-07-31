Prepare to be enthralled: Robdys Productions unveils 'Daddy's Personal Devil' for theatre enthusiasts

The production house has titled their new project "Daddy’s Personal Devil," and it is set to be staged on Friday, August 4, 2023, which falls on a holiday, at the National Theatre in Accra.

Just like their maiden stage play, the new project is scheduled for two shows: 4pm and 8pm that same night.

The stage play would look to address issues of mental health, personal development, career goals, and family influence, among other important societal themes that do not get the attention they deserve.

Seasoned director Ato Ghartey would take the director's seat for this project.

An A-list crew and cast would be on this project so as to ensure it is pulled off successfully, just like their previous production.

Rebecca Quartey took the world of stage play in Ghana by storm as she filled the National Theatre twice in one night with her maiden showpiece, "Date Me Again."

The mariage-themed stage play was the talk of the town even before and after it was staged on February 10, 2023. The hilarious play, which was full of life lessons, starred the likes of Prince Amoabeng, famed as Jeneral Ntatia, Gadsden Segbefia, Louis Apetor and a host of others.

Rebecca Naa Amerley Quartey has with this new project, reiterated that she aims to bring back the love people had for live shows, especially stage plays.

Robdys Productions together with its CEO are calling on Corporate Ghana, private individuals, NGO’s and all well-meaning individuals to partner in the sector so as to motivate creatives to give out their best and produce up-to-standard content.

The tickets for this production go for GHC100 for single and GHC 180 for double.