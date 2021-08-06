RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Universal Pictures to produce Hushpuppi's story as Hollywood action movie

Authors:

Selorm Tali

American film and television production company, Will Packer Productions and Nigeria's Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Studios have acquired the right to produce Hushpuppi's story as a movie.

I pray to have a son like you; in my next life you'll be my husband – Woman admires Hushpuppi
I pray to have a son like you; in my next life you'll be my husband – Woman admires Hushpuppi

The two companies have won the rights in a highly competitive bid for a story written by an American journalist, Evan Ratliff, titled “The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master”. The article first published on Bloomberg details the arrest and schemes of Hushpuppi.

Recommended articles

Ratliff’s article digs into the story of how the Nigerian Instagram influencer, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi the Billionaire Gucci Master, is said to have mastered a simple internet scam that allowed him to launder millions of dollars.

Evan Ratliff, Bloomberg Journalist
Evan Ratliff, Bloomberg Journalist Evan Ratliff, Bloomberg Journalist Pulse Ghana

The companies after winning the rights to the script have set up the project at Universal Pictures, the popular American film production and distribution company owned by Comcast, to produce it as a Hollywood action thriller.

EbonyLife is uniquely positioned to ensure the depth and authenticity of this film. This is why we needed to partner with a major Hollywood producer like Will Packer Productions – they are equally invested in telling stories that resonate with our audiences," deadline.com reported Mo Abdu, the CEO of EbonyLife to have said.

Mo Abudu CEO of EbonyLife
Mo Abudu CEO of EbonyLife Mo Abudu CEO of EbonyLife Pulse Ghana

"We understand the environment of poverty and deprivation that breeds highly talented and fundamentally flawed characters like Hushpuppi, and WPP knows how to create stories with global appeal,” he added.

According to the website, the CEO of Will Packer Productions also detailed that “ten months ago Mo pitched us a rich and entertaining concept steeped in Nigerian culture that can only be told with the help of her unique perspective. Together we knew Evan’s work was the definitive telling and the perfect anchor of this saga.

Will Packer
Will Packer Will Packer Pulse Ghana

Last week, Ramon Abbas aka Ray Hushpuppi, has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering and online fraud, according to latest reports in the U.S media.

Evan Ratliff who writes for Bloomberg, tweets that Hushpuppi "will face up to 20 years in prison at sentencing.

Ramon Abbas who goes by the name Ray Hushpuppi. PHOTO | DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
Ramon Abbas who goes by the name Ray Hushpuppi. PHOTO | DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE Pulse Live Kenya

"In his plea agreement, Abbas admitted to laundering money from the Malta Bank heist and the BEC attacks on a Premier League club, another UK firm, and an American law firm, as well as additional schemes.

"Abbas' plea agreement, which involved crimes allegedly perpetrated by North Korean state sponsored hackers, was heavily redacted and many of the filings in the case remain sealed."

Hushpuppi was arrested by Dubai police in the video below on June 10, 2020, alongside 11 other members of his gang which include Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka ‘Woodberry.’

FB Video

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex

Van Vicker drops stunning family portraits to mark 44th birthday (PHOTOS)

Van Vicker and his family

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

Dr. Nartey must be arrested – Late Bernard Nyarko's caretaker drops secrets about his death (video)

Dr. Nartey must be arrested – Late actor Bernard Nyarko’s caretaker speaks about his death