Universal Pictures to produce Hushpuppi's story as Hollywood action movie

Ratliff’s article digs into the story of how the Nigerian Instagram influencer, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi the Billionaire Gucci Master, is said to have mastered a simple internet scam that allowed him to launder millions of dollars.

The companies after winning the rights to the script have set up the project at Universal Pictures, the popular American film production and distribution company owned by Comcast, to produce it as a Hollywood action thriller.

“EbonyLife is uniquely positioned to ensure the depth and authenticity of this film. This is why we needed to partner with a major Hollywood producer like Will Packer Productions – they are equally invested in telling stories that resonate with our audiences," deadline.com reported Mo Abdu, the CEO of EbonyLife to have said.

"We understand the environment of poverty and deprivation that breeds highly talented and fundamentally flawed characters like Hushpuppi, and WPP knows how to create stories with global appeal,” he added.

According to the website, the CEO of Will Packer Productions also detailed that “ten months ago Mo pitched us a rich and entertaining concept steeped in Nigerian culture that can only be told with the help of her unique perspective. Together we knew Evan’s work was the definitive telling and the perfect anchor of this saga.”

Last week, Ramon Abbas aka Ray Hushpuppi, has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering and online fraud, according to latest reports in the U.S media.

Evan Ratliff who writes for Bloomberg, tweets that Hushpuppi "will face up to 20 years in prison at sentencing.

"In his plea agreement, Abbas admitted to laundering money from the Malta Bank heist and the BEC attacks on a Premier League club, another UK firm, and an American law firm, as well as additional schemes.

"Abbas' plea agreement, which involved crimes allegedly perpetrated by North Korean state sponsored hackers, was heavily redacted and many of the filings in the case remain sealed."