Players to watch: Arsenal vs ASFAR in Women’s Champions Cup semi-final

Players to watch as Arsenal face ASFAR in the Women’s Champions Cup semi-final, featuring stars Mariona Caldentey, Alessia Russo, Anissa Lahmari and Sanaa Mssoudy.

The spotlight turns to London this week as Arsenal Women prepare to face ASFAR of Morocco in the Women’s Champions Cup™ semi-final at Brentford Stadium on Wednesday, January 28. The match will kick off at 18:00 GMT and promises an intriguing battle between Europe’s elite and Africa’s continental champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal seek to continue their dominance on the global stage, but they’ll be tested by a resilient ASFAR side. Here are the key players to watch when these two sides meet:

Mariona Caldentey

Arsenal’s acquisition of Mariona Caldentey raised eyebrows in 2024 when the Spanish World Cup winner left powerhouse Barcelona. She has since become one of the Gunners’ most vital performers. At 29, Caldentey has been deployed in a deeper midfield role in North London, where her blend of vision, creativity and scoring touch has adds a new dimension to Arsenal’s play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mariona Caldentey

The Spaniard was instrumental as the Gunners lifted the UEFA Women’s Champions League trophy in 2025, their first European crown in 18 years and a campaign that saw her contribute goals and key moments at the highest level. Her ability to turn defence into attack quickly and find incisive passes under pressure will be crucial against ASFAR’s organised midfield.

Alessia Russo

Arsenal’s finishing power lies with Alessia Russo. The forward has been in red-hot form since her move to Arsenal, dominating the scoring charts in the Women’s Super League (WSL). Russo clinched the WSL Golden Boot for the 2024/25 season with 12 goals and was a central figure in Arsenal’s continental triumph.

Alessia Russo

Advertisement

Advertisement

She also played a big role for England at UEFA Women’s EURO, finding the net in the final against Spain.This season, Russo has continued her fine form with seven goal contributions in 12 league games. Quick, powerful and technically accomplished, she offers a constant threat behind the defence and will be a nightmare to contain if Arsenal dominate possession.

Anissa Lahmari

On the other side, Anissa Lahmari provides experience and poise for ASFAR in midfield. The former Paris Saint-Germain player has brought composure and elegance to the heart of the Moroccan champions since joining the club in 2024 and was influential in their CAF Women’s Champions League success in 2025.

Anissa Lahmari

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lahmari combines tactical intelligence with the ability to drive forward with the ball, and her leadership will be key if ASFAR are to sustain pressure against an Arsenal team. Having played in European leagues and faced top-level opposition before, her experience could be decisive in navigating the occasion and helping her teammates weather periods of Arsenal dominance.

Sanaa Mssoudy

Sanaa Mssoudy is the spark who can deliver moments of magic for ASFAR. Blessed with exquisite dribbling and close-control, the midfielder has consistently been her team’s go-to creator. One of her most memorable contributions came in the previous round, when she seized control in extra time, controlled a long pass and scored to put ASFAR ahead at a critical moment.

Sanaa Mssoudy

Her vision and ability to beat players in tight spaces make her a constant danger. On her day, a single moment of brilliance can change the course of a match.

READ ALSO: Man United gem Patrick Dorgu set for lengthy layoff after hamstring injury

Semi-Final

The Arsenal vs ASFAR showdown on January 28 is a contest between Europe and Africa. For Arsenal, Europe’s reigning powerhouse and holders of the UEFA Women’s Champions League crown, the semi-final represents a chance to add another prestigious trophy to their cabinet and cap a remarkable season