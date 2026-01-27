Man United gem Patrick Dorgu set for lengthy layoff after hamstring injury
Manchester United have been handed a major setback as Patrick Dorgu, the club’s dynamic 21-year-old winger, will be sidelined for around 10 weeks with a hamstring injury sustained during Sunday’s dramatic 3–2 win over Arsenal.
Dorgu, who has been one of United’s standout performers this season, was forced off late in the second half at the Emirates Stadium after pulling up while chasing a long ball. Initially, manager Michael Carrick had hoped it was only cramp.
However, scans revealed a hamstring strain that will keep Dorgu out of action for an extended period, ruling him out of at least eight Premier League fixtures in a crucial phase of the season. Dorgu has emerged as a key attacking outlet for United this season.
Originally signed as a versatile defender, the Danish international has thrived in an advanced left-wing role, combining pace, flair, and incisive runs.
He has featured in 22 Premier League matches, contributing three goals and three assists, and his performances have added a new spark to United’s attack. His absence comes at a critical time for United, who are fighting for a top-four finish and European qualification.
The injury may also impact his availability for the Denmark national team during upcoming international fixtures. United now face a demanding run of matches against clubs including Fulham, Tottenham, West Ham, and Everton.
Dorgu’s potential return is expected around mid-April, possibly in the Premier League clash against Leeds United on April 11. Carrick will need to rely on squad depth. Players like Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount may be called upon to step up while Dorgu recovers.
Despite the setback, Manchester United remain fourth in the Premier League, and Carrick is determined to keep the team on course for a strong finish. The next two months will test United’s resilience.
