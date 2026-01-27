Advertisement

MTN FA Cup Round of 16 fixtures set, with Kotoko vs Aduana blockbuster

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:14 - 27 January 2026
MTN FA Cup Round of 16 fixtures are out, with holders Asante Kotoko set to face Aduana FC in a blockbuster tie as Ghana’s top clubs battle for quarter-final places.
Advertisement

The stage is set for an exciting round of action in the 2025/26 MTN FA Cup following the release of the Round of 16 fixtures, with reigning champions Asante Kotoko drawn to face Aduana FC in what is widely seen as the standout tie of the round.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: ICE to enforce immigration laws at Super Bowl, fans worry about World Cup impact

The draw, conducted at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) headquarters in Accra, on January 27, 2025 has paired several top-flight clubs against each other, underlining the high stakes as teams battle for a place in the quarter-finals of thecompetition.

The clash between Asante Kotoko and Aduana FC is expected to attract major attention. Kotoko, nine-time FA Cup winners and the current holders, will be looking to extend their title defence against an Aduana side that has been one of the most consistent performers in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Aduana, the two-time league champions head into the tie with confidence, having impressed in both domestic competitions. Their disciplined style under Romanian coach Aristică Cioabă makes them dangerous opponents for the Porcupine Warriors.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Robert Moreno sacked by Sochi after ChatGPT controversy

Full Round of 16 Fixtures
Alongside the Kotoko–Aduana showdown, the Round of 16 draw has produced several intriguing matchups:
Medeama SC vs Samartex FC 
Accra Hearts of Oak vs Berekum Chelsea 
Bechem United vs Dreams FC
Legon Cities vs King Faisal
Nations FC vs Bofoakwa Tano
Karela United vs Eleven Wonders 
RTU vs Okwahu United

According to the GFA, all Round of 16 matches are scheduled to be played between February 6 and February 9, 2026. Home venues will be confirmed in the coming days, with the GFA expected to release final match dates, kick-off times and stadium allocations.

With only eight places available in the quarter-finals, the margin for error is thin.

Advertisement

For clubs like Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Medeama, the FA Cup represents a realistic path to silverware and a place in CAF inter-club competition next season.

READ ALSO: Robert Moreno breaks silence on ChatGPT claims after Sochi exit

For underdogs and lower-tier teams, the Round of 16 offers a chance to script classic cup upsets and gain national attention.The FA Cup has long been a breeding ground for drama, and this season’s Round of 16 draw has only heightened excitement among fans.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Akosua Serwaa’s daughter clarifies why she withdrew from father’s estate administration
Entertainment
27.01.2026
Akosua Serwaa’s daughter clarifies why she withdrew from father’s estate administration
Top 10 Countries in the World with the Cheapest Fuel: 2026 Rankings
News
27.01.2026
Top 10 Countries in the World with the Cheapest Fuel: 2026 Rankings
10 Popular Football Players Who Own Football Clubs and Make Money Off the Pitch
Sports
27.01.2026
10 Popular Football Players Who Own Football Clubs and Make Money Off the Pitch
Top 10 Platforms Where Content Creators and Streamers Make the Most Money
Entertainment
27.01.2026
Top 10 Platforms Where Content Creators and Streamers Make the Most Money
Players to watch: Arsenal vs ASFAR in Women’s Champions Cup semi-final
Sports
27.01.2026
Players to watch: Arsenal vs ASFAR in Women’s Champions Cup semi-final
MTN FA Cup Round of 16 fixtures set, with Kotoko vs Aduana blockbuster
Sports
27.01.2026
MTN FA Cup Round of 16 fixtures set, with Kotoko vs Aduana blockbuster