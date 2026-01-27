MTN FA Cup Round of 16 fixtures set, with Kotoko vs Aduana blockbuster

MTN FA Cup Round of 16 fixtures are out, with holders Asante Kotoko set to face Aduana FC in a blockbuster tie as Ghana’s top clubs battle for quarter-final places.

The stage is set for an exciting round of action in the 2025/26 MTN FA Cup following the release of the Round of 16 fixtures, with reigning champions Asante Kotoko drawn to face Aduana FC in what is widely seen as the standout tie of the round.

The draw, conducted at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) headquarters in Accra, on January 27, 2025 has paired several top-flight clubs against each other, underlining the high stakes as teams battle for a place in the quarter-finals of thecompetition.

The clash between Asante Kotoko and Aduana FC is expected to attract major attention. Kotoko, nine-time FA Cup winners and the current holders, will be looking to extend their title defence against an Aduana side that has been one of the most consistent performers in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Aduana, the two-time league champions head into the tie with confidence, having impressed in both domestic competitions. Their disciplined style under Romanian coach Aristică Cioabă makes them dangerous opponents for the Porcupine Warriors.

Full Round of 16 Fixtures

Alongside the Kotoko–Aduana showdown, the Round of 16 draw has produced several intriguing matchups:

Medeama SC vs Samartex FC

Accra Hearts of Oak vs Berekum Chelsea

Bechem United vs Dreams FC

Legon Cities vs King Faisal

Nations FC vs Bofoakwa Tano

Karela United vs Eleven Wonders

RTU vs Okwahu United

According to the GFA, all Round of 16 matches are scheduled to be played between February 6 and February 9, 2026. Home venues will be confirmed in the coming days, with the GFA expected to release final match dates, kick-off times and stadium allocations.

With only eight places available in the quarter-finals, the margin for error is thin.

For clubs like Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Medeama, the FA Cup represents a realistic path to silverware and a place in CAF inter-club competition next season.

