The pair were having a conversation on Accra based Neat FM about the movie industry and what it takes for some actresses to become successful in the Ghanaian film making fraternity.

According to Ola Michael, about 70 per cent of all film producers sleep with actresses in exchange for roles.

Speaking Twi, he said, " see me when I finish sleeping with you, a colleague will producer will reach me and say Ola the girl you used she is good, give me her number, before he will cast you, he will also sleep with you, the next director will also do same".

In the video seen by pulse.com.gh, he continued that "before you are done, they will sleep with you that way before you become a star" and emphasized that " I have said what I said, that's the truth".

The budding actress, Queen Ahenewaa, admitted that it's true and shared her experience of how a producer wanted to sleep with for a role but she refused, adding that 'it depends on the kind actresses who will do that but as for me I won't'.

"Quote me everywhere, me I have started making movies for a long time now, sometimes it is you the girls that will beg us to sleep with you" Hear more from him in the video below.