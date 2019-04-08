Music from top and rising stars flooded online and mainstream media just like the previous months.

R2Bees delivered some hot sounds off their “SITE 15” album as well as Rocky Dawuni who dished out some great sounds off of his “Beats of Zion” album.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale had one out of his numerous releases, Kofi Mole – a promising rapper – brought a love sound, Fancy Gadam released an impressive sound, Sarkodie came through with some hot rap, DJ Vyrusky dropped an enthralling collaboration as well as Kofi Kinaata.

Rising stars, Fameye and 4ties, didn’t disappoint. They delivered some soul-inspiring yet controversial masterpieces for the month of March.

Below, we have compiled a list of the hottest Ghanaian jams that were released in March of 2019. (The list is in no order).

1. R2Bees - Yesterday

2. Fancy Gadam - Only You feat. Kuami Eugene

3. DJ Vyrusky - Baby feat. Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene & Kidi

4. Shatta Wale - Oko Niko feat. Natty Lee

5. Kofi Mole - Don’t Be Late

6. Rocky Dawuni - Kyenkyen Bi Adi Mawu feat. Sarkodie

7. 4ties - So Ghana Go Be

8. Kofi Kinaata - Never Again feat. Shatta Wale

9. Sarkodie - Friends To Enemies feat. Yung L

10. Fameye - Noting I Get