The BET Awards nominee has grabbed a slot in first batch of the nominations list which were released this week.

Kwesi Arthur is up for the “Best Hip-hop” category and he will compete with Nasty C (South Africa), Suspect 95 (Cote d'Ivoire), Khaligraph Jones (Kenya), NGA (Angola) and OMG (Senegal).

He is the only Ghanaian musician to be named in the first batch of the nominees list.

The second round of nominations, including "Best Collaboration", "Best International, Personality of the Year", "Best Alternative Act", "Best Fan Base Award" and "Song of the Year" will be revealed from the 5 January 2021 on MTV Base.

The award show will be held in Kampala, Uganda next year.

See below the first batch nominees:

Best Female

Simi (Nigeria)

Sheebah (Uganda)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Busiswa (South Africa)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Best Male

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss'B (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Kabza De Small (South Africa)

Harmonize (Tanzania)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Master KG (South Africa)

Rema (Nigeria)

Best Group

Blaq Diamond (South Africa)

Sauti Sol (Kenya)

Kabza De Small / DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)

Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Ethic (Kenya)

Rostam (Tanzania)

Artist of the Year

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Master KG (South Africa)

Davido (Nigeria)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Breakthrough Act

Elaine (South Africa)

Tems (Nigeria)

Omah Lay (Nigeria)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

John Blaq (Uganda)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Focalistic (South Africa)

Best Hip Hop

Nasty C (South Africa)

Suspect 95 (Cote d'Ivoire)

Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)

Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)

NGA (Angola)

OMG (Senegal)

Best Ugandan Act

Sheebah

Bebe Cool

John Blaq

Vinka

Daddy Andre

Spice Diana

Best Lusophone Act

Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Preto Show (Angola)

Anna Joyce (Angola)

Mr Bow (Mozambique)

Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Best Francophone Act

Innoss'B (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Suspect 95 (Cote d'Ivoire)

Dip Doundou Guiss (Senegal)

Stanley Enow (Cameroon)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Alone Together: Best Lockdown Performance

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) – Africa Day Benefit Concert

Black Motion (South Africa) – Red Bull Rendezvous

Niniola ft Busiswa (Nigeria / SA) – Africa Day Benefit Concert

Singuila (Congo) – DCDR Series

AKA (South Africa) – AKA TV

Yemi Alade (Nigeria) – Poverty (live session)