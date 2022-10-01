Amerado shares release date for debut album, ‘G.I.N.A’

The multifaceted recording artiste, songwriter, and entertainer has taken to his official social media pages to announce the completion and release date for his first ever studio album labeled; ‘G.I.N.A’.

‘G.I.N.A’ happens to be an acronym for ‘God Is Never Asleep’. From the details he shared on his verified Facebook handle, the album will be available for purchase and streaming on all digital music stores from Friday, Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

The God Is Never Asleep (G.I.N.A) album is the rapper’s first career album since becoming a mainstream artist two and a half years ago.

Born Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, Amerado, known for being the curator of popular 'Yeete Nsem', Ghana's first news casting rap series which commenced at the time COVID-19 hit the country and led to lockdown in some parts of the country, has become a force to reckon with in the music space.

The Mic Burners act began his active career in music in 2016 and has since released hit songs that have not only increased his audience appeal but have also earned him recognitions and awards.

Among others, Best Rapper of the Year at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards, EP of the Year at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK, and Hip-hop Song of the Year at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards France.