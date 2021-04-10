BET International names Yaw Tog ‘BET Amplified International Artist of the Month’

This move follows the remix of Yaw Tog’s breakthrough single “Sore” featuring Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur and the release of his maiden EP, titled “TIME”.
Announcing Yaw Tog’s feature, BET said ‘BET Amplified is our seal of approval on the next big thing in music’, adding that it will publish more content about the rapper on all its social media pages.
“BET International is proud to announce @YAWTOG_ as our April “BET Amplified International” Artist of The Month! BET Amplified is our seal of approval on the next big thing in music! Stay tuned to our social accounts to see more of Yaw Tog throughout the month of April!” BET International tweeted.