The SarkCess Music label owner, who was recently nominated for 2019 BET Hip-hop Awards, believes that the first thing rising musicians should focus on is building their foundation.

According to him, rising musicians should build their fan base because it’s their ‘life investment’.

He added that they should stop feeling big when they are not there yet.

Sarkodie tweeted: “To up and coming artists, make sure you build your foundation (fan base )!!! Very necessary that's your life investments. Stop having already made artists problems eg. ( your song not on rotation on the radio ) Your fans, your strength ... It's all timing, good luck”.

The rapper recently launched his annual Rapperholic Concert in Accra.

Dubbed “Unstoppable Edition”, this year’s event will be held at the Grand Arena inside AICC on December 25, the same venue where the VGMA 2019 was held.