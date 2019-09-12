He has been listed in the award’s newly introduced “Best International Flow” category alongside other top international artistes including Falz, Nasty C, Tory Lanez and Kalash.

According to the organisers, the new category recognises artistes from around the world for the first time, with nominees from Nigeria, UK, France, South Africa, Ghana and Canada.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 will air on BET Africa October 9, 2019, at 7:00PM CAT

See below for the complete list of BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 nominees:

Best Hip-Hop Video

21 Savage A Lot Feat. J. Cole

Cardi B Money

City Girls Twerk Feat. Cardi B

Dababy Suge

Meek Mill Going Bad Feat. Drake

Travis Scott Sicko Mode Feat. Drake

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

Dababy

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

The Carters

Travis Scott

Album Of The Year

Astroworld Travis Scott

Championships Meek Mill

Cuz I Love You Lizzo

Father Of Asahd Dj Khaled

Igor Tyler, The Creator

Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 Dreamville

Video Director Of The Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars, Florent Dechard

Calmatic

Dave Meyers

Eif Rivera

Travis Scott

Lyricist Of The Year

2 Chainz

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

Ybn Cordae

Mvp Of The Year

Cardi B

Dj Khaled

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Nipsey Hussle

Producer Of The Year

Dj Khaled

London On Da Track

Metro Boomin

Mustard

Swizz Beatz

Tay Keith

Best Collab, Duo Or Group

21 Savage A Lot Feat. J. Cole

Cardi B & Bruno Mars Please Me

Dj Khaled Higher Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Lil Baby & Gunna Drip Too Hard

Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus Old Town Road (Remix)

Travis Scott Sicko Mode Feat. Drake

Single Of The Year

Act Up - Produced By Earlthepearll (City Girls)

Big Ole Freak - Produced By Liljumadedabeat (Megan Thee Stallion)

Money – Produced By J. White Did It (Cardi B)

Old Town Road (Remix) - Produced By Youngkio (Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

Sicko Mode - Produced By Rogét Chahayed, Cubeatz, Oz, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith (Travis Scott Feat. Drake)

Suge - Produced By Pooh Beatz & Jetsonmade (Dababy)

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Blueface

Dababy

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Ybn Cordae

Best Mixtape

Jack Harlow Loose

Kevin Gates Luca Brasi 3

Megan Thee Stallion Fever

Roddy Ricch Feed Tha Streets Ii

Wiz Khalifa & Curren$Y 2009

Ybn Cordae, Ybn Nahmir, Ybn Almighty Jay Ybn: The Mixtape

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage - Wish Wish ( Dj Khaled Feat. 21 Savage & Cardi B)

Cardi B – Clout (Offset Feat. Cardi B)

Cardi B – Twerk (City Girls Feat. Cardi B)

J Cole - A Lot (21 Savage Feat. J.Cole)

Rick Ross - Money In The Grave (Drake Feat. Rick Ross)

Rick Ross - What's Free (Meek Mill Feat. Rick Ross & Jay-Z)

Impact Track

21 Savage A Lot Feat. J. Cole

Dj Khaled Higher Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

J. Cole Middle Child

Kap G A Day Without A Mexican

Lizzo Tempo Feat. Missy Elliott

Youngboy Never Broke Again I Am Who They Say I Am (Ft. Kevin Gates & Quando Rondo)

Dj Of The Year

Chase B

Dj Drama

Dj Envy

Dj Esco

Dj Khaled

Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

Cardi B

Dj Khaled

French Montana

Meek Mill

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App

All Hip Hop

Complex

Hot New Hip Hop

The Shade Room

Worldstar

Xxl

Hustler Of The Year

Cardi B

Dj Khaled

Jay Z

Nipsey Hussle

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Best International Flow

Falz (Nigeria)

Ghetts (Uk)

Kalash (France)

Lil Simz (Uk)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Sarkodie (Ghana)

Tory Lanez (Canada)