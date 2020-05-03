The Nigerian Afropop singer announced the feature when he tweeted “OBO X NICKI MINAJ prod by SPEROACH!! BARBZ”. He, however, did not disclose when the song will be released but he also announced a new album “A Better Time” to be out in June, and fans are expecting the joint will be on the project.

Whilst some Ghanaian tweeps were excited for him, others jabbed their fellow citizens for not supporting Ghanaian acts with the same energy when the likes of Stonebwoy also get to work with Keri Hilson. Sista Afia adding her two cents to the conversation said it is for the lack of this home support that she would prefer to be a Nigerian.

However, Davido isn’t new to international collaborations like this, he has an unreleased remix of his “Fall” song with Cardi B and has also worked with the likes of Chris Brown, Meek Mill, Popcaan among others. Putting all these together, see the tweets below of what Ghanaians are saying.