The American singer’s feature with the Ghanaian dancehall act marks her return to doing music after a six-year break and per signals Keri has been sending across social media, it’s the best decision she has taken because she is enjoying the outcome.

Out of the blue, Keri shared exclusive studio sessions with Stonebwoy during the time they were recording their ‘Nominate’ song and she wrote “Sometimes you just gotta go with the flow, meet new people, try new things, and oh, HAVE FUN WIT IT!!! But one thing remains: musical chemistry still can’t be faked. And a hit song isn’t always the aim, but...BHIM!!”

Sharing how they coincidentally crossed paths for their collaboration to happen, she wrote “Everything ain’t planned...I met a guy on a flight who knew @stonebwoyb & he put him on the phone when we landed. Stone was coming to Atl that next week and I was in w/ @drebombay. I told him to pull up, and this happened”.

See her post below that shows them having fun whilst recording the song.