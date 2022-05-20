Dive into Ria Boss’ World with debut live album 'Remember'

Remember is an ode to self-reflection and an invitation into Ria Boss' mind, traveling through familiar pains, losses, truth, and love. Her first project since 2020, the 11-track album, is a testament to Ria Boss' expressive and profound lyricism, with all songs on the album written by her. It also showcases her strong smoky confessional tone and honeycomb voice.

Pulse Ghana

Remember is heavily influenced by Ria Boss losing her grandmother. "Lost the one I thought was immortal," Ria Boss sings on "Remember," the first track on the album. Describing her grandmother as both father and mother, Ria Boss explained her grandmother raised both her and her single mother. She also attributes her grandmother, a choir member at Accra Ridge Church, as one of the reasons she sings.

Ria Boss also explores love and inspiration in Remember. She unleashes the hopeless romantic in her in songs like "Tides," "Real Love," “Kisses Under The Moon," "Somali Rose," and the Ko-Jo Cue-assisted “Equal Refix.” To pull herself out of the grief felt from losing her grandmother and her then challenges, Ria Boss wrote “No Limit,” “Destiny,” which features a verse from Joey B and “Damn,” her collaboration with T’neeya.

Since its release, songs from Remember have featured on major Spotify and Apple Music playlists. The album has also been praised by several people including Ghanaian artists KiDi, Efya, Worlasi, Joey B and Ko-Jo Cue who revealed he would have loved to feature in all the songs on the album.

Listen to Remember on your favorite Streaming Platform.

About Ria Boss

Affectionately called Cat Mama, Ria Boss is a Ghanaian-Burkinabe R&B and neo-soul singer and songwriter. She doubles as a creative director, entrepreneur, and activist. In 2018, Ria Boss made her mark in the industry with the THANKGODITSRIA EP series. The project saw her release 11 EPs in 11 weeks, giving her audience the keys to her multiverse. "Born Day Intro," from the last set of her EP Series, gave her a milestone in her career, soundtracking on the HBO series "I May Destroy You."