With an enthralling blend of Afrobeats, Afrofusion, and Rap, this EP pushes the boundaries of contemporary music, captivating listeners with infectious rhythms, genre-defying sounds, and thought-provoking lyrics.
Dozzybeat, Jay Jigi present Top Striker EP: A captivating musical journey transcending boundaries
Dozzybeat and Jay Jigi are proud to unveil their highly anticipated music project titled Top Striker EP.
Jay Jigi, hailing from Lagos, Nigeria, draws inspiration from musical icons such as Burna Boy, 2face, and J. Cole.
Growing up listening to 2face and P-Square, Jay Jigi's love for music propelled him to become an artist himself. He brings his unique perspective and vibrant energy infusing his preferred genres of Afrobeats and Afro-fusion into their collaborative endeavors.
Dozie, also known as Dozzybeat, represents the Canadian influence with a deep-rooted love for music sparked by artists like Lil Wayne and P-Square, Dozzybeat delves into the realms of Afrobeats and Rap, creating dynamic and innovative sounds that cater to Afrobeat and Rap lovers.
Drawing inspiration from Blaknonz, Burna Boy, 2face, Lil Wayne, and J. Cole, Dozzybeat contributes his skillful production and recording artistry to the project.
Top Striker EP is an auditory feast that captivates listeners from the very first beat. The title, Top Striker, sets the tone with pulsating beats, infectious melodies, and energetic vocals.
Its catchy hooks and anthemic chorus establish an immediate connection with the audience, offering a taste of the EP's irresistible energy.
Top Striker EP available now on all streaming platforms local and international platforms.
Stream and download it here: https://found.ee/TopstrikerEP
