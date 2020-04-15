The 24-year-old actress married to Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, dropped her first solo song titled “Over” yesterday and it was met with severe backlash and social media trolling over how poor she performed on the song.

As if that is not enough, the young entrepreneur has released another song titled “No Size”. The song becomes her second solo track. Talking about her latest inspiration for recording songs, Fella said the lockdown boredom is what has been pushing her into her husband’s studio.

“You know this lockdown everyone is bored and my husband has a studio at home so we just decided to do something. It is not like I am coming to take it personal, I’ve launched my production recently and ready to shoot movies soon before this lockdown. So it’s not like I am coming to do music, I am just doing it for the fun of it ” she told Abeiku Santana on Okay FM yesterday.

Medikal and Fella Makafui

During the interview monitored by pulse.com.gh, the actress who got married to 26-year-old Medikal, also added that “so basically I am an entertainer. I am not just limited to acting, there are others too who act and do a lot of things, so this one is just for fun”. Keeping to her words as an entertainer, she is out with a new one.

On this track, the actress jumped on a Hip Hop beats and dropped bars about being sizeless and making more sales than the fisherman. Listen to it below and don’t forget your reviews are welcomed.