The ranking, based global views on YouTube, has seen Nigeria’s Burnaboy on top with 435.57 million streams, with Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz coming in second with 291.98 million streams whiles Davido takes the third spot with 285.76 million.

The list has 9 Nigerian acts in total including, Wizkid, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Joeboy, Sinach and Flavour. The other acts on the list of 15 are all from eastern and central African countries.

Certainly, it hasn’t been good news to Ghanaians who have taken to social media to react to the publication as many wonders why among the many music stars in the country, no Ghanaian act made it to the list.

See what some have been saying in the tweets below.