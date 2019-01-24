According to the UN Goodwill Ambassador who has relocated to Ghana, "beefs" are unnecessary and they have long term negative effects because sometimes it’s playing with the mind and hearts of people who love your music.

During an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh, the Grammy Nominee said: “It’s negative energy, you have to use your music to unify people and inspire people.”

In the conversation which was hosted by Selorm Tali, the 50-year-old artiste added that though some musicians ride on beef to sell their career, they also have the obligation to be role models and campaigners of things that are good for the society.

Rocky whose 7th album “Beats Of Zion” featuring Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Wiyaala is set to be released on March 8th, has therefore called on Ghanaian artistes to rather learn to work with each other.

Watch the full interview below.