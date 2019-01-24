In a conversation with pulse.com.gh, the award-winning Musician who is set to release his latest album “Beats Of Zion” on the 8th of March has mentioned that though he is a global person and always travelling, Ghana is where he calls home.

The musician who turned half a century old some days ago has mentioned that he is a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the environment and he has now be given Africa as his jurisdiction to sensitize people on how to protect the environment.

READ ALSO: Reggie Rockstone, Kwesi Arthur, Joey B and others featured in Apple's new documentary

“After the album, touring, playing shows, as I said, I am back home right now so there will be a lot of events that I will be involved in I am also a UN goodwill ambassador for the environment so I will be doing a lot of work in the environmental space” he said.

The 2015 Grammy Nominee, has however stated that he isn’t relocating to Ghana because of his UN role. Mr Dawuni reiterated that he is someone who always believes in his African roots as his music suggests and that is one great influence as to why he has decided to come back to Ghana.

“Just to let the audience know, I’ve actually moved back, I have relocated to Ghana, I’ve been here for a minute but I have just been under the radar” he added.

READ ALSO: Obuor's "kokontiba" is a disgusting song - M3nsah

Rocky Dawuni who featured Wiyaala, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy on his soon to released “Beats Of Zion” album has, therefore, expressed his interest in working with a lot more of Ghanaian acts whilst he stays in his motherland.

Watch the interview below for more details about the musical journey of Rocky Dawuni.