Obour, who is the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), dominated the airwaves, topped charts and bagged awards including Ghana Music Awards for “Aboa Konkontiba”, one of his biggest career hits.

However, M3nsa finds the fast-tempo hiplife jam which features Samini disgusting.

His statement comes in the wake of R.Kelly’s rape saga which has ruined his career.

According to M3nsa, he knew the song was disgusting back in the day (but couldn’t speak on the matter).

“Some of us knew it wasn’t ok back then, it’s not about this era biaaa.. the song is, and has always been disgusting,” the FOKN Bois and RedRed member tweeted.

He explained that the song promotes rape culture saying: “Basically about ‘catching them (girls) young before they grow up and begin to know too much.’ There’s also a line that says “I know she’s too young, but that’s how I like it” ..... f**k chale.”