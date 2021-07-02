‘Having the spotlight on you for 10 years changes how you see things’ - Sarkodie

According to the two-time BET Award winner, being in the spotlight for 10 years has changed how he views things.

He said despite releasing a lot of projects, he is still fighting hard to churn out unique projects.

“I've been doing something for over 15 years,” he said in a video he shared on his social media pages. “Having the spotlight on you for 10 years changes how you see things.”

“Still want to surprise the people and do crazy things that they've never heard before. And to be able to do that, I can't use the old approach.”

He said the urge to stay relevant takes time and that he lost his old self to have the new him.

“When you are growing up and now getting to perfection and making sure that you polish yourself to be relevant for the next couple of years, you really need to take your time. You have to lose something to gain something. I had to lose the old me to have the new me.”