Herman Suede, Ria Boss, Sarkodie and others listed in Kamala Harris’ Africa trip playlist

The 25-song playlist released features songs by Sarkodie, Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene and M3nsa. The playlist also included tracks from fresh and unique Ghanaian talents like Herman Suede, Ria Boss, Amaarae, Moses Sumney, and Moliy.
A playlist for the official visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris has been created for her ongoing trip to Africa and it includes talents from Ghana.
Artistes from Zambia and Tanzania where H.E Kamala Harris is expected to visit as part of her African trip have also been featured on her travel playlist.
The trip to Africa by the US vice president kicked off on Sunday, March 26, 2023, with her arrival in Ghana. She is scheduled to spend three days in Ghana before leaving for Tanzania on Wednesday and Zambia on Friday before returning to the U.S. on Sunday.
On Monday, the first female vice president of US visited Vibrate Space, a Ghanaian music workstation that local collective Surf Ghana opened last October with audio recording, mixing, mastering and editing equipment, along with consultations and Masterclass sessions.
She met local artists including Black Sherif who has been featured on her playlist at the music workstation.
See the full list below:
1. All My Cousins, “Act a Fool”
2. Moses Sumney, “Me in 20 Years”
3. T’neeya, “Pretty Mind”
4. Amaarae, “Reckless & Sweet”
5. Herman Suede, “Kumbaya”
6. Moliy, “Ghana Bop”
7. Ria Boss, “Call Up”
8. Harmonize, “Single Again”
9. Chile One Mr Zambia, “I Love You”
10. Black Sherif, “Kwaku the Traveller”
11. Jux, Marioo, Papi Cooper & Tony Duardo, “Nice (Kiss)
12. Zuchu, “Utaniua”
13. Yo Maps, “Aweah”
14. Alikiba, “Mahaba”
15. Jay Melody, “Sawa”
16. Mbosso feat. Costa Titch & Alfa Kat, “Shetani”
17. Sarkodie feat. Black Sherif, “Country Side”
18. Platform Tz & Marioo, “Fall”
19. Darassa feat. Bien, “No Body”
20. Chef 187 & Blake, “Nobody”
21. Kuami Eugene & Rotimi, “Cryptocurrency”
22. Coolguy Pro, “Cherry”
23. Marioo & Abbah, “Lonely”
24. M3NSA, “Fanti Love Song”
25. Baaba J, “Lumumba”
