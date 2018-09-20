Hiplife died due to pioneers’ selfishness - DJ Ashmen

news

One of Ghana’s prominent radio and club disc jockeys, DJ Ashmen has blamed the fading of Hiplife on selfishness on the part of the pioneers of the genre.

Hiplife, a combination of Ghanaian Highlife and Hip-hop, gained prominence in the late 90s and early 200s through buzzing rappers like Reggie Rockstone, Okyeame Kwame, Obrafour, Lord Kenya, Ex-Doe and others.

But today, the table has turned. The music market is now dominated by Hip-hop, Trap music, Afrobeats and Dancehall.

It’s hard to hear a pure Hiplife on the radio these days and DJ Ashmen thinks a few pioneers are responsible.

The Zylofon FM DJ was commenting on the support Sarkodie and Edem are giving to the up and coming artistes which the pioneers failed to do when he made the accusations.

Even though he was cautious about his early statement and tried not to touch some sensitive issues, he later bounced back and pointed accusing fingers at the pioneers.

"If Reggie Rockstone, Obrafour, Okomfuor Kwadee, Lord Kenya, Obour, Tic Tac, Kontihene and Okyeame Kwame raised the lil [little] boys like how Sarkodie and Edem are doing, I swear, SA and Nigeria wouldn’t be on our level," Pulse Ghana's Entertainment editor David Mawuli wrote on his Facebook timeline.

Ashmen responded by saying: “That’s why Hiplife died off and lasted for only a few years. I would keep the rest for some reasons."

He bounced back with a bold statement: “Check the guys who came from the Hiplife era and how they rap: Pope Skinny, Captain Planet, Ex-Doe and co, you can see some similarities compared to the rap we have today.

Most of our old folks (rappers) were selfish and were never ready to bring anyone up.

“Let me end it here before I say what I don’t have to say,” he added.