The “Banku” singer has finally broken his silence on the comment made by K.K Fosu when he featured on the remix of Kwaw Kese’s “Dondo” song.

In Mr Eazi’s opening line on the song, he said: “me yε lazy artiste, me kͻ da wͻ bank, I hear your advice, you are not Sark ... if e no be money don't call my name”.

Lyrically suggesting that he is not paying attention to K.K Fosu because he is not Sarkodie and also drawing attention to his financial status at the bank though he is being tagged as lazy artiste.

Hear the song the below