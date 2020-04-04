He made this declaration under oath, saying despite Amakye Dede bypassing him [Ofori Amponsah] to crown the Lynx Entertainment signee the ‘King of Highlife’, Kuami will be huge throughout the country somdeday.

“Amakye Dede is my uncle but he crowned Kuami Eugene the ‘King of Highlife’,” Mr All4Real stated in a video Kuami Eugene shared on his Instagram.

“But this man [Kuami Eugene] is the next [highlife] legend, I swear. He is going to be huge in the whole of Ghana [sic],” he declared.

He further lauded the “Wish Me Well” hitmaker for living a simple life despite his fame, adding that he thanks God for his life.

“Kuami lives a simple life and I thank God for his life.”

Watch the full video below.