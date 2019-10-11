Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme,Shatta Wale opined that it is not necessary for him to congratulate Sarkodie.

He noted that, he has remained quiet because congratulating Sarkodie will not in any way put money in his pocket.

“I don’t think it's necessary...yes award is award, I don’t see award like something that will get me money into my account...I don’t see it like it’s important,” he said on the show.

READ ALSO: Stolen Lamborghini Huracan Spyder worth $266,325, spotted in East Legon

Asked by the host if he hates Sarkodie, the Dancehall King said, “I don’t dislike him,” but only hates the kind of life he lives because he paints a ‘perfect’ picture of himself which isn’t true in real life.

Sarkodie made history a week ago when he became the first artiste to be crowned the Best International Flow Act at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.