The “Kangaroo” rapper’s comments have attracted a reaction from some critics who opined that if the musician isn’t being booked for shows then it only means he is not relevant.

To counter the claims on Hit FM’s morning show, the musician said he did not make the comment for himself and quashed the thoughts that he irrelevant.

“I a proven record of what relevance means,” he said via phone call interaction on the Daybreak Hitz. The “Kwani Kwani” singer added that there are few ace musicians like him who have been staged a successful comeback. “I am back and big,” he said.

On the comments he made about some particular acts being overbooked for almost all the shows, he said he it wasn’t made out any jealousy because he had has his fair share of that during his peak days and added that he's had some gigs recently too.

According to Tic, organizers need to engage other acts to give Ghanaians variety at concerts and he saying this because he is one the few with ace musicians with the ticket to talk about the industry.

He cited an example that one artiste by the name "Bless" has a big song "Chocho Mucho" that people have been jamming to but unfortunately the young musician doesn't get billed for shows because promoters have focused only on some particular acts which he never named any.

He added that there are other concerns to be addressed in the music industry but his colleagues like VVIP, Kojo Antwi among others don’t talk about any because whenever they do, there are personalized.