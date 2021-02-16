A few days ago, Twitter users started a comparison trend where they pitched Efya against Gyakie and concluded the new musician is better than the legendary songstress.

But in a swift response, the daughter of legendary highlife singer Nana Akyeampong advised Twitter users comparing her with afro-pop songstress Efya to stop and rather focus on promoting 'love and positive energy' in Ghana music.

“Artists like Efya and all the ones before me paved the way for some of us to be where we are,” she said in a tweet a few days ago.

Gyakie

She said Efya and other female musicians who came into the music scene before her paved the way for her, adding that people should ‘enjoy good music and support Ghana’.

“The National Agenda should be the focus. Let’s try as much as possible to make love and positive energy lead us. Enjoy good music and support Ghana.”

She further stated in a separate tweet: “Comparison is a thief of Joy and Progress”.

Reacting to her tweets, Efya said she is proud of the youngster and that she lives to inspire.

She also hinted at a new collaboration saying: “Wait till they hear our banger”.

The “One of Your Own” singer quoted Gyakie’s tweet: “TO LIVE AND INSPIRE... Soo Proud of u .. more music more blessings. Wait till they hear our BANGER.”