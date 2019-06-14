The new afrobeats/hiplife jam comes after lighting up the Tamale Sports Stadium over the weekend with Shatta Wale with “Storm Reigns” concert.

Filled with dance vibes, Maccasio brags like never before in an entertaining 3 minutes mid-tempo jam produced by Blue Beatz.

The song is accompanied by a dance video involving the rapper and directed by T Baba.

Maccasio, along some hot female and male choreography performers, hit the dance floor with energy throughout the music video.

This comes as a surprise banger since he didn’t make any prior announcement.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget, your views are welcomed.